Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Pvt. Benjamin Glenn, Alaska State Defense Force, surveys the outskirts of Nome for a domain awareness exercise, Mar. 1. Alaska Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:04
    Photo ID: 7078210
    VIRIN: 220301-Z-MK318-1009
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nome
    Alaska State Defense Force
    AEP22
    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT