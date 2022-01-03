Pvt. Benjamin Glenn, Alaska State Defense Force, surveys the outskirts of Nome for a domain awareness exercise, Mar. 1. Alaska Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:04 Photo ID: 7078210 VIRIN: 220301-Z-MK318-1009 Resolution: 5488x3659 Size: 3.21 MB Location: NOME, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska State Defense Force conducts domain awareness in Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.