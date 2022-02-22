(left to right) Col. Erin Miller and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Elsberry, brigade command team for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, exercise on the versa climber, Feb. 22, 2021, during a mentorship physical training session with the brigade commander, Col. Erin Miller, on Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:25 Photo ID: 7077868 VIRIN: 220222-A-WA772-935 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 418.2 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muleskinner Mentorship PT [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.