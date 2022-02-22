Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muleskinner Mentorship PT [Image 4 of 9]

    Muleskinner Mentorship PT

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    An officer assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, climbs a jacobs ladder, Feb. 22, 2021, during a mentorship physical training session with the brigade commander, Col. Erin Miller, on Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muleskinner Mentorship PT [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

