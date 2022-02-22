Col. Erin Miller, brigade commander for the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, talks to majors from throughout the brigade, Feb. 22, 2021, during a mentorship leader professional development session on Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:25 Photo ID: 7077870 VIRIN: 220222-A-WA772-042 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 424.64 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muleskinner Mentorship PT [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.