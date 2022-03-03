Establishing Command and Control

U.S. Army paratroopers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade establish communications after conducting an airborne operation on Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, March 3, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

