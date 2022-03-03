Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Falling [Image 4 of 5]

    Sky Soldiers Falling

    ITALY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation on Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, March 3, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:03
    Photo ID: 7077591
    VIRIN: 220304-A-JX242-1073
    Resolution: 4707x3373
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Falling [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

