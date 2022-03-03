U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation on Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, March 3, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:03 Photo ID: 7077583 VIRIN: 220304-A-JX242-1016 Resolution: 3701x2641 Size: 3.29 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-503 Airborne Operation [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.