    1st TSC operational command post model contest [Image 8 of 8]

    1st TSC operational command post model contest

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.26.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, the senior enlisted advisor for the 1st TSC operational command post, and Maj. Tyler Weightman, the inspector general for the 1st TSC OCP, inspect a model during a 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post model contest at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 26, 2022. Sgt. 1st Class Daniel P. Farrell, the materiel readiness branch noncommissioned officer in charge for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, organized the competition to share his love of building models with other deployed Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 07:47
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
