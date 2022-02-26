Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command inspects a model during a 1st TSC operational command post model contest at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 26, 2022. Sgt. 1st Class Daniel P. Farrell, the materiel readiness branch noncommissioned officer in charge for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, organized the competition to share his love of building models with other deployed Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

