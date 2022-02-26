Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command poses with Sgt. 1st Class Sgt. 1st Class Erick P. Klocinski, the mortuary affairs specialist for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, at the conclusion of a 1st TSC operational command post model contest at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 26, 2022. Klocinski won third place out of ten entries in the contest organized by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel P. Farrell, the materiel readiness branch noncommissioned officer in charge for 3rd ESC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)
