    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in an active shooter readiness exercise during exercise Operation Varsity 22-1 at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2022. Wing inspection team members followed Airmen from various groups to collect data on whether or not they followed proper procedures and provided casualties with the care they needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7077544
    VIRIN: 220301-F-GK375-1426
    Resolution: 5145x3352
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Training
    RAB
    569 USFPS

