    Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Willian Rhea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron patrolman, neutralizes a simulated active shooter threat during exercise Operation Varsity 22-1 at Kaiserslautern High School at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2022. Wing inspection team members followed Airmen from various groups to collect data on how they react to every situation they encounter and to take note on whether or not they followed proper procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7077542
    VIRIN: 220301-F-GK375-1240
    Resolution: 5198x3331
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Training
    RAB
    569 USFPS

