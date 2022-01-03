U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Willian Rhea, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron patrolman, neutralizes a simulated active shooter threat during exercise Operation Varsity 22-1 at Kaiserslautern High School at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2022. Wing inspection team members followed Airmen from various groups to collect data on how they react to every situation they encounter and to take note on whether or not they followed proper procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:52 Photo ID: 7077542 VIRIN: 220301-F-GK375-1240 Resolution: 5198x3331 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.