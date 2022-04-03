Ramstein conducts Operation Varsity 22-1

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikayla Mohead, 86th Medical Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikayla Mohead, 86th Medical Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of personnel administration, acts as a casualty during exercise Operation Varsity 22-1 at Kaiserslautern High School at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2022. Wing inspection team members followed Airmen from various groups to collect data on whether or not they followed proper procedures and provided casualties with the care they needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Operation Varsity 22-1 took place at Kaiserslautern High School at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2022.



OV 22-1 tested the 86th Airlift Wing’s emergency management capabilities. The exercise simulated an active shooter event to test base security and first responders’ ability to react rapidly and effectively under such circumstances.



“The purpose of this exercise is to see how quickly we can respond to this incident, neutralize the suspects and render care to the casualties,” said Master Sgt. Stephanie Coronado, 86 AW inspector general readiness inspector.



The 569th United States Forces Police Squadron and military police were tasked with neutralizing the threat and performing a sweep of the building before providing care for the injured.



“More and more active shooters are happening throughout the world and we want to make sure that everyone knows what to do in the event of an active shooter,” said Master Sgt. David Culp, 86 AW inspector general readiness inspection planner.



During the exercise, wing inspection team members followed various groups such as the medical team, firefighters and military police, to collect data on how they followed procedures and to note how they reacted to various situations during the exercise.



“Once we get through the event, we collect the data and write our after action report, then we can bring that down to the units so that they can use that information to improve," said Coronado.



By preparing for the worst, Airmen will be ready to respond quickly and effectively to stop any threat and ensure the safety of those on base.