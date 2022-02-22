PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a briefing from U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Watt, Task Force Longhorn Flight paramedic at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2022. The Soldiers from TF Longhorn belong to the 158th Aviation Regiment, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

