U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, receives a tour of the HH-60M Black Hawk from the U.S. Army Soldiers of Task Force Longhorn at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2022. TF Longhorn belongs to the 158th Aviation Regiment, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:01 Photo ID: 7077459 VIRIN: 220222-F-GE882-144 Resolution: 7614x4759 Size: 20.41 MB Location: SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.