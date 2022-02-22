Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn [Image 3 of 5]

    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Leaders from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing receive a tour of the HH-60M Black Hawk from the U.S. Army Soldiers of Task Force Longhorn at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2022. TF Longhorn is the premiere medical evacuation team for the 378th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:01
    Photo ID: 7077457
    VIRIN: 220222-F-GE882-130
    Resolution: 7683x4802
    Size: 19.97 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn
    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn
    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn
    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn
    PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MedEVAC
    AFCENT
    ARCENT
    Task Force Longhorn
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    PSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT