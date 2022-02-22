Leaders from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing receive a tour of the HH-60M Black Hawk from the U.S. Army Soldiers of Task Force Longhorn at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2022. TF Longhorn is the premiere medical evacuation team for the 378th AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7077457
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-GE882-130
|Resolution:
|7683x4802
|Size:
|19.97 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PSAB leadership integrates with Soldiers from Task Force Longhorn [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
