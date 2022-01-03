Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany [Image 10 of 11]

    3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany

    NURNBERG, BY, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Markus Söder, Minister-President of Bavaria, Timothy Liston, United States Consul General in Munich, and Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commander, 7th Army Training Command, bumped fists with arriving Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division as they touched down in Nuremberg, Germany, Mar. 1, 2022. As announced by the Department of Defense, the unit is deploying to Europe and will be based out of Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:39
    Location: NURNBERG, BY, DE 
    3ID
    Bavaria
    Nuremberg
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

