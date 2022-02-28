3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany

U.S. Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, touched down in Nuremberg, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

