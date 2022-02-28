A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft from 7th Airlift Squadron, 62nd Airlift Wing, delivered a CH-47 Chinook helicopter which was received by U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at Nuremberg, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:39 Photo ID: 7077367 VIRIN: 220228-A-MC970-1527 Resolution: 4535x3023 Size: 4.71 MB Location: NURNBERG, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.