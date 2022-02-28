Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany [Image 2 of 11]

    3rd Infantry Division Arrives in Germany

    NURNBERG, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft from 7th Airlift Squadron, 62nd Airlift Wing, delivered a CH-47 Chinook helicopter which was received by U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at Nuremberg, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
