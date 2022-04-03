Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2022) — Members of the official parties for Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan congregate during a tour of CFAY aboard the United States Navy Valiant-class harbor tug Menominee (YT-807). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

