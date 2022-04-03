Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY [Image 2 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2022) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), left, briefs Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general, center, and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, right, on CFAY’s capabilities during a tour of CFAY aboard the United States Navy Valiant-class harbor tug Menominee (YT-807). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 01:54
    Photo ID: 7077336
    VIRIN: 220304-N-OC881-1045
    Resolution: 6895x4599
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY
    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY
    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY
    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY
    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY
    Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    USAJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT