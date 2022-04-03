Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2022) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), right, briefs Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan’s commanding general, center, and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, left, on CFAY’s capabilities during a tour of CFAY aboard the United States Navy Valiant-class harbor tug Menominee (YT-807). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)
|03.04.2022
|03.04.2022 01:54
|7077335
|220304-N-OC881-1029
|6599x4402
|1.55 MB
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
|4
|0
