    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Edward Barrett on being Airlifter of the Week!


    Barrett, 374th Medical Group, Ears, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgical technician, delivered $512,000 in post-operative and routine care for 402 patients and single-handedly tackled a three-month backlog of 75 referrals, improving access to care.
    He also worked on a rotating basis for the YAB COVID Testing Team testing over 4,000 personnel. Additionally, he trained the passenger terminal staff, providing the safe travel of 2,800 mission-essential members and dependents for TDYs, PCSs, and leave. This safeguarded not only the base population but the population of our Host Nation allies.


    Congrats again, SSgt Barrett!

    (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 01:36
    Photo ID: 7077324
    VIRIN: 010622-F-KS661-1002
    Resolution: 7768x5179
    Size: 21.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

