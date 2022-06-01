Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Shannon Kiperash on being Airlifter of the Week!





Kiperash, 374th Medical Group education and training NCO in charge, supported the Wing’s mission and strategy by trailblazing the protocol test initiative. By doing so she eliminated a two year competency gap for 48 skills thus increasing emergency medical technician capabilities by 15%. She leads in cultivating team training with the Fire Department and is an essential team member in establishing joint training and simulation scenarios during MDG and Wing exercises and virtual reality partnership with Japan’s National Defense Medical College.





Congrats again, SSgt Kiperash!



(U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

