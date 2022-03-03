CSAF, CSO look to the next generation of Airmen, Guardians for modernization

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, left, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force

Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center, speak at a fireside chat during the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., March 3, 2022. Brown and Raymond highlighted the fact that as warfighting continues to evolve, so must leadership. It was a recurring idea for both generals that force modernization relies on changing the status quo and developing a style of leadership that might differ from the previous decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

