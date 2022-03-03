Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, left, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center, address attendees at a fireside chat during the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., March 3, 2022. The discussion, ‘Airmen and Guardians in the Fight,’ encompassed topics to include modernization, sustaining readiness, expeditionary abilities and more, with focus on placing the power in the hands of young Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7077067 VIRIN: 220303-F-DT423-1052 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CSO look to the next generation of Airmen, Guardians for modernization [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.