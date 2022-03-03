Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall meets with industry leaders during the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium, March 3, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando A. Schwier-Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:11
|Photo ID:
|7076978
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-MF529-2011
|Resolution:
|3310x4959
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Armando A. Schwier-Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
