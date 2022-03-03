Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA [Image 6 of 8]

    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando A. Schwier-Morales 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall meets with industry leaders during the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium, March 3, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando A. Schwier-Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:11
    Photo ID: 7076977
    VIRIN: 220303-F-MF529-2043
    Resolution: 5817x3882
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Armando A. Schwier-Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA
    Kendall meets with industry leaders at AFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Force
    AFA
    MF529
    AWS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT