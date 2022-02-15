Lisa P. Smith, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support, stands for a photo alongside three 33rd Fighter Wing personnel Feb. 12, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Each member was individually recognized by their respective supervisors for their outstanding contributions to the 33rd FW mission. Smith was briefed on equipment and training capabilities at the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7076755
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-MX664-1068
|Resolution:
|5438x3618
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lisa Smith visits the 33rd FW [Image 317 of 317], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lisa P. Smith visits the 33rd Fighter Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT