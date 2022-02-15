Lisa P. Smith visits the 33rd FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Andreotta, director of the F-35 Academic Training Center (left), and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle Palmer, an F-35 ATC ejection systems Instructor (middle), brief Lisa Smith, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support, on the F-35 Lightning II cockpit’s egress system in the Academic Training Center, Feb. 12, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Smith was able to tour the ATC, which has computer simulators that provide near-realistic interactions with the jet by incorporating virtual training on a life-size jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

