Lisa P. Smith, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support, surveys an F-35A Lightning II engine alongside 33rd Fighter Wing personnel during a tour of the 33rd FW, Feb. 12, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Smith was briefed on equipment and training capabilities at the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7076744
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-MX664-1118
|Resolution:
|5724x3808
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lisa Smith visits the 33rd FW [Image 317 of 317], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lisa P. Smith visits the 33rd Fighter Wing
