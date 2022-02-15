Lisa P. Smith, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support, surveys an F-35A Lightning II engine alongside 33rd Fighter Wing personnel during a tour of the 33rd FW, Feb. 12, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Smith was briefed on equipment and training capabilities at the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7076744 VIRIN: 220216-F-MX664-1118 Resolution: 5724x3808 Size: 0 B Location: FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lisa Smith visits the 33rd FW [Image 317 of 317], by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.