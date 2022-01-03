Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    313th Army Band performs during the 2022 Rex Parade [Image 6 of 9]

    313th Army Band performs during the 2022 Rex Parade

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 313th Army Band out of Huntsville, Alabama, participate in the Rex parade on Mar 1, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The bands performance not only displays the talent of the soldiers but can also be used as a recruitment tool and build relations with the local community. (Army Reserve image by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:58
    Photo ID: 7076563
    VIRIN: 220301-A-BH424-280
    Resolution: 5579x3743
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 313th Army Band performs during the 2022 Rex Parade [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army band
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    313th army band

