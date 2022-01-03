313th Army Band performs during the 2022 Rex Parade

Sgt. 1st Class Luigi Baccala, with the 313th Army Band out of Huntsville, Alabama, prepares to give the band direction during the Rex Parade on Mar 1, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Rex Parade, or the Rex Procession has been the highlight of Mardi Gras day since the Rex Organization was formed and first paraded in 1872. The bands participating in this event not only displays the talent of the soldiers but can also be used as a recruitment tool and build relations with the local community.

