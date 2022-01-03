U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 313th Army Band out of Huntsville, Alabama, participate in the Rex parade on Mar 1, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The bands performance not only displays the talent of the soldiers but can also be used as a recruitment tool and build relations with the local community. (Army Reserve image by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:58 Photo ID: 7076561 VIRIN: 220301-A-BH424-920 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.84 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 313th Army Band performs during the 2022 Rex Parade [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.