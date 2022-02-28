LS3 Fletcher Hurley, right, and LS3 Achilles Konguep, Sailors assigned to Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), load cargo pallets, March 1, 2022 at Crombie, Scotland, Great Britain. Konguep is one of the reservists assigned to FLCSI’s Det. Crombie, the command’s cooperative security location strategically positioned to support U.S. Naval and Joint warfighters who routinely conduct operations in the High North. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7075967 VIRIN: 220228-N-N1901-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.32 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservists add strategic depth to NAVSUP’s mission sets in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.