Reservists add strategic depth to NAVSUP’s mission sets in Europe

LS3 Achilles Konguep is one of the reservists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's Detachment at Defense Munitions Crombie (Det. Crombie), Scotland, Great Britain. FLCSI's Detachment Crombie is one of the command’s cooperative security location strategically positioned to support U.S. Naval and Joint warfighters who routinely conduct operations in the High North. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Raymond)

