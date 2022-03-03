Reservists add strategic depth to NAVSUP’s mission sets in Europe

Photo By Joseph Yanik | LS3 Fletcher Hurley, right, and LS3 Achilles Konguep, Sailors assigned to Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | LS3 Fletcher Hurley, right, and LS3 Achilles Konguep, Sailors assigned to Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), load cargo pallets, March 1, 2022 at Crombie, Scotland, Great Britain. Konguep is one of the reservists assigned to FLCSI’s Det. Crombie, the command’s cooperative security location strategically positioned to support U.S. Naval and Joint warfighters who routinely conduct operations in the High North. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Raymond) see less | View Image Page

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy -- Navy reservists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) provide additional support to the command’s logistics and supply mission sets delivering combat readiness to Naval, Joint and Allied warfighters operating across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of responsibility.



Some of FLCSI’s reservists leverage their experience at the command’s detachment at Defense Munitions Crombie (Det. Crombie), Scotland, Great Britain. FLCSI’s Det. Crombie is one of FLCSI's cooperative security locations strategically positioned to support NAVEUR-NAVAF, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Joint warfighters as they routinely conduct operations with High North Allies and Partners to ensure the region remains stable and free of conflict.



"FLCSI’s Det. Crombie team performs seamless door-to-door, last-tactical-mile delivery and re-supply services for the Fleet's growing demand signal in the High North, with a vision to ever-increasing end-to-end predictability and velocity for the warfighter," said Jeff Criger, FLCSI's supply chain director. "This approach, in-turn, reduces supply chain delays, unnecessary storage and transportation costs for the Navy."



To accomplish Det. Crombie’s support role in the High North, FLCSI’s reservists and their active-duty and civilian counterparts perform customs clearance and logistics re-supply, while also managing the transportation of cargo and mail to and from transiting ships.



“In order to perform my job, I must possess a proficiency to operate equipment and understand all aspects of logistics specialist position,” said LS3 Achilles Konguep, a reservist assigned to Det. Crombie.



At FLCSI’s other strategic locations in Europe, reservists provide fully integrated support in administrative functions, fleet mail center operations and contracting services.



"There's no aspect of our logistics and supply mission that we don't look to reservists for support in some capacity," said Capt. Douglas MacKenzie, FLCSI's Commanding Officer. "Their invaluable expertise, experience and leadership add a strategic depth to how we provide critical support to the Fleet. We would not be able to do what we do without our shipmates from the Reserve and what they bring to our total force approach to our mission."



Since 1915, the Navy’s Reservists have been providing strategic depth and operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps teams by amplifying the U.S. Navy’s core capabilities and operations, which include forward presence, deterrence, sea control, power projection, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response.



Reservists assigned at NAVSUP’s command in Europe ensure this tradition of service continues to the present.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.