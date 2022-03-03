Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey [Image 4 of 5]

    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 3/1ABCT discuss training with Maj. Gen. Smith in their motorpool at Camp Casey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:59
    Photo ID: 7075752
    VIRIN: 220303-A-GK359-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1202
    Size: 982.31 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey
    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey
    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey
    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey
    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South)

    Republic of Korea (Korea

    TAGS

    ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT