    New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Story by Capt. Avery Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    During his familiarization tour of the Korean peninsula, Maj. Gen. Chris R. Smith, the Australian Deputy Commanding General to the U.S. Army Pacific, paid a visit to Camp Casey, South Korea where he had the opportunity to meet Brigade Commanders and their soldiers to learn about their roles in the 2nd Infantry Division.
    Shortly after landing in Camp Casey and having a quick lunch at the award winning Thunder Inn Warrior Restaurant, Smith briefly toured east Casey and a motorpool belonging to the rotational Brigades. It is there that Smith had the opportunity to speak with Col. Stephen Fairless and Col. Jabari Miller, the Commanders of 1st and 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Teams (respectively) of 1st Armored Division, about their train up for and training in Korea.
    Afterward, Smith visited Col. Wade Germann, the Commander of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, and their area of operations to learn about the capabilities of the most forward deployed field artillery brigade in the U.S. Army. His first stop was with the Brigade's current Ready Battery, the MLRS Battery that has to be ready to respond to threats at all times, and their attached counterfire target acquisition radar. Smith took the opportunity to learn more about the equipment and their crews. Smith finalized his trip with a tour of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade's Emergency Operations Center before departing Camp Casey.

