Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 05:00 Photo ID: 7075753 VIRIN: 220303-A-BC259-0004 Resolution: 2048x1370 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Australian Deputy Commander of USARPAC visits Camp Casey [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Avery Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.