Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell stopped by the Army Wellness Center Feb. 25 to see how the unit challenge was going and Jodi Kowalczyk, health promotion technician, explained the records she is keeping on the participant’s work in the challenge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 03:22
    Photo ID: 7075660
    VIRIN: 220225-A-TT525-225
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge
    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center&rsquo;s unit challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT