Jodi Kowalczyk, health promotion technician with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Army Wellness Center, leads a class to members of the center's unit challenge in Upping Your Metabolism.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 03:22
|Photo ID:
|7075659
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-TT525-075
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge
LEAVE A COMMENT