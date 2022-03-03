2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Army Wellness Center’s Unit Challenge has hit its mid-point and the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force is leading the challenge.



According to health promotion technician, Jodi Kowalczyk, there are 14 units participating in the challenge. Ranking second and third are U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell stopped by the clinic to see how the challenge was going and Kowalczyk explained the records she is keeping on the participant’s work in the challenge. She also explained that she’s been trying to figure out how to inspire military members to get healthy in the New Year and came up with the unit challenge. She has a trophy for the winning unit available and the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation will provide a $100 gift card to the individual with the highest points.



“Our main focus is on active duty military members and I checked all the wellness centers to see what they are doing and I came up with this way to get units and individuals involved in doing something to help themselves,” said Kowalczyk.



This competition will run for 90 days from Jan. 10 through April 8. She said the 90-day challenge is inspired by the idea that “it takes 21 days to form a habit and 90 days to change a lifestyle.”



Capt. Nelson Moraga with U.S. Army Europe and Africa was in the center that day in an Upping Metabolism Class. He said “I was intrigued with the bod pod and found out where I could come to have an assessment done and now I am in the Unit Challenge.”



The challenge gives points to individuals for using the bod pod, losing body fat, gaining muscle, and attending health and wellness classes. Points are added up at the end of the challenge for a unit winner and for an individual winner.



The Wellness Center, located in Building 1201 on Clay Kaserne, offers various health services free to Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians and family members over the age of 18.



These services include sleep education, weight management and metabolic testing, exercise testing and exercise prescription, stress management education and biofeedback, nutrition education, wellness coaching, body composition analysis, and health assessments.



Reach out to the Wiesbaden Army Wellness Center at 06371-9464-1478 or DSN 590-1478 for more information on class schedules and services available.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 03:23 Story ID: 415666 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force leading Army Wellness Center’s unit challenge, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.