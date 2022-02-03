Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson (right), commanding general of Eighth Army, signs his Army Emergency Relief donation form during the 2022 AER campaign kickoff ceremony at the Eighth Army headquarters March 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 00:21
|Photo ID:
|7075492
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-LP279-017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers carry on AER legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
