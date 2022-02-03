Lt. Gen Willard Burleson, commanding general of Eighth Army, hands his Army Emergency Relief donation form to Rosario Rockson, the AER representative for Eight Army (left), and Allen Rivera, the U.S. Army Garrison AER officer (right), during the 2022 AER campaign kickoff ceremony at the Eighth Army headquarters March 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 00:21
|Photo ID:
|7075490
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-LP279-025
|Resolution:
|5249x3499
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers carry on AER legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT