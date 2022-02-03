Col. Seth Graves, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (left), Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the USAG Humphreys senior enlisted leader (center left), Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson, commanding general of Eighth Army (center right), Elvira Vasquez, the USAG Humphreys Army Emergency Relief officer assistant, and Allen Rivera, the USAG Humphreys AER officer (right), cut the cake during the 2022 AER campaign kickoff ceremony at the Eighth Army headquarters March 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 00:21
|Photo ID:
|7075491
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-LP279-012
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers carry on AER legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT