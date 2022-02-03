Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers carry on AER legacy [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers carry on AER legacy

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    Col. Seth Graves, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (left), Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the USAG Humphreys senior enlisted leader (center left), Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson, commanding general of Eighth Army (center right), Elvira Vasquez, the USAG Humphreys Army Emergency Relief officer assistant, and Allen Rivera, the USAG Humphreys AER officer (right), cut the cake during the 2022 AER campaign kickoff ceremony at the Eighth Army headquarters March 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 00:21
    Photo ID: 7075491
    VIRIN: 220302-A-LP279-012
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers carry on AER legacy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    South Korea
    Pacific
    USAG Humphreys
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Army Emergency Relief 2022

