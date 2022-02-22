From center moving left, Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs for USACE joins Sacramento District commander Col. James Handura, Deputy District Engineer Tambour Eller, and Col. Antoinette Gant, Commander South Pacific Division, for a site visit to Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah on Feb. 22.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7075035
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-PZ119-0079
|Resolution:
|2694x2447
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|LAYTON, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
