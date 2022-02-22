Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Altendorf visits Hill AFB

    LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    From center moving left, Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs for USACE joins Sacramento District commander Col. James Handura, Deputy District Engineer Tambour Eller, and Col. Antoinette Gant, Commander South Pacific Division, for a site visit to Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah on Feb. 22.

