Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Altendorf visits Hill AFB

    LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2011

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs for USACE (wearing yellow jacket) discusses project progress with Regina Hokanson (center right) President of HHI Construction, and Executive Vice President and Project Manager, Cliff Hokanson during a site visit to Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah on Feb. 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2011
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7075039
    VIRIN: 220302-A-PZ119-0078
    Resolution: 2550x1500
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: LAYTON, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Altendorf visits Hill AFB
    Altendorf visits Hill AFB
    Altendorf visits Hill AFB
    Altendorf visits Hill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SPK
    SPD
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT