Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs for USACE (wearing yellow jacket) discusses project progress with Regina Hokanson (center right) President of HHI Construction, and Executive Vice President and Project Manager, Cliff Hokanson during a site visit to Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah on Feb. 22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2011 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:18 Photo ID: 7075039 VIRIN: 220302-A-PZ119-0078 Resolution: 2550x1500 Size: 2.68 MB Location: LAYTON, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.