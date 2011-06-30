Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs for USACE (wearing yellow jacket) discusses project progress with Regina Hokanson (center right) President of HHI Construction, and Executive Vice President and Project Manager, Cliff Hokanson during a site visit to Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah on Feb. 22.
This work, Altendorf visits Hill AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
