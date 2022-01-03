Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

OSCS Chris Harold, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), stands with his sons Dominic and Alexander Harold as he is commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

