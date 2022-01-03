Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

ETNC Christine LaSalle, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), sings the National Anthem during a ceremony for OSCS Chris Harold, who commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

