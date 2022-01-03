ETNC Christine LaSalle, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), sings the National Anthem during a ceremony for OSCS Chris Harold, who commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7074567
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TG517-754
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT